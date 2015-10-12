FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PKK to keep ceasefire pledge in honor of bombing victims: website
October 12, 2015 / 10:05 AM / in 2 years

PKK to keep ceasefire pledge in honor of bombing victims: website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A top Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) commander said the group’s militants would stick to a ceasefire pledge announced at the weekend in memory of some 100 people killed in the Ankara bombing, a news website close to the PKK said on Monday.

Firat news agency reported Murat Karayilan as saying in a radio broadcast to the PKK’s militants that they were not to stage attacks in Turkey unless they came under attack from the security forces.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

