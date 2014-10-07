FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four dead as Kurdish protests in Turkey over besieged Syrian town turn violent
October 7, 2014 / 9:24 PM / 3 years ago

Four dead as Kurdish protests in Turkey over besieged Syrian town turn violent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Four people died and many others were wounded in southeast Turkey on Tuesday, local media reported, after violent clashes erupted between police and Kurds demonstrating in support of the Syrian Kurdish border town of Kobani besieged by Islamic State militants.

Two people died in the southeastern province of Siirt while one was killed in neighboring Batman. Earlier, a 25-year-old man died in the eastern city of Mus, as thousands of Kurdish protesters demanded the government do more to protect Kobani.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Dominic Evans

