Fourteen Kurdish militants dead in clashes: local governor
October 4, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Fourteen Kurdish militants dead in clashes: local governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Fourteen members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed and three were caught in clashes in Nusaybin in Mardin province as the border town remained under curfew, a statement from Mardin’s governor office said on Sunday.

Turkish forces carried out air strikes on PKK targets in Hakkari province on the border with Syria, the northeastern province of Kars and in northern Iraq, the Anadolu Agency said, citing security sources. The raids on Saturday evening and early Sunday destroyed shelters, camps and caves.

Fighting also continued in Semdinli district in Hakkari following a simultaneous attack on a number of government and police buildings. Exit and entry into the town was being regulated.

Turkey’s crackdown on the PKK began in July after a two-and-a-half year ceasefire collapsed and has escalated ahead of a national election on Nov. 1.

Daily clashes have so far killed more than 120 security personnel and hundreds of militants.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan, Humeyra Pamuk; Additional reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Jon Boyle

