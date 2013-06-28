FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish security forces fire on protest in southeast, one dead
#World News
June 28, 2013 / 3:12 PM / in 4 years

Turkish security forces fire on protest in southeast, one dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish security forces killed one person and wounded seven on Friday when they fired on a group of people protesting against construction of a new gendarmerie outpost in Kurdish-dominated southeastern Turkey, security sources said.

The incident happened in the village of Kayacik in the Lice district of Diyarbakir province, the sources said. It was not immediately clear why the protesters were opposing the new outpost.

Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Parisa Hafezi/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
