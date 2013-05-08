Kurdish militants begin Turkey withdrawal: party co-leader

ANKARA (Reuters) - Kurdish militants began their withdrawal from Turkish territory on Wednesday, the co-leader of the pro-Kurdish BDP Party Gultan Kisanak told Reuters, advancing a peace process designed to end an insurgency which has killed 40,000.

About 2,000 PKK fighters based in Turkey are set to return to bases in northern Iraq within months under a deal negotiated by the group’s jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan and Turkish officials.