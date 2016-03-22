FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish soldier killed in Kurdish militant bomb attack: military
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 9:55 AM / in 2 years

Turkish soldier killed in Kurdish militant bomb attack: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A Turkish soldier was killed in a bomb attack early on Tuesday in a town near the Syrian border, the scene of days of fighting with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, the army said.

The military added another six soldiers were wounded in the attack in Nusaybin, which has been under a round-the-clock curfew since violence erupted there on March 14.

Hundreds of security forces personnel, militants and civilians have been killed since a 2-1/2 year PKK ceasefire collapsed in July.

The group, designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union, is carrying out a violent struggle for autonomy in the mainly Kurdish southeast.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.