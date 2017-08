A customer uses an automated teller machine at a branch of Halkbank in Istanbul August 15, 2014.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey's Halkbank tumbled as much as 16 percent on Wednesday, after U.S. prosecutors charged one of its senior executives with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.

At 0716 GMT, Halkbank (HALKB.IS) shares were 11.28 percent lower. Istanbul's banking index .XBANK was down 2.22 percent and the main index .XU100 was 0.98 percent lower.