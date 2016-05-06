Assailant attempts to shoot Turkish journalist Dundar outside court: witness

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An assailant attempted to shoot Turkish journalist Can Dundar outside a courthouse in Istanbul on Friday, a Reuters witness said, just before the court was due to announce the verdict in Dundar’s trial on accusations of revealing state secrets.
The assailant fired at least three shots in rapid succession, the Reuters witness said. Dundar was unharmed but another reporter covering his trial appeared to have been injured, the witness said.
Reporting by Melih Aslan and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall