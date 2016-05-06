Assailant attempts to shoot Turkish journalist Dundar outside court: witness

Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An assailant attempted to shoot Turkish journalist Can Dundar outside a courthouse in Istanbul on Friday, a Reuters witness said, just before the court was due to announce the verdict in Dundar’s trial on accusations of revealing state secrets.

The assailant fired at least three shots in rapid succession, the Reuters witness said. Dundar was unharmed but another reporter covering his trial appeared to have been injured, the witness said.