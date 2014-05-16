FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2014 / 7:58 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish mine operator says fire caused partial collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOMA, Turkey (Reuters) - The operator of the Turkish mine in which 284 people died said on Friday a fire had not been linked to an electricity sub-station as some reports initially suggested, but that a build-up of heat had caused a partial collapse.

“It was an unbelievable accident in a place where there have been very few accidents in 30 years,” said Soma Holding Chairman Alp Gurkan. “A mine with top level miners, accepted as being the most trustworthy and organized.”

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Seda Sezer and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

