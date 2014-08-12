FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine miners trapped after Turkish mine collapse: media reports
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 12, 2014 / 10:23 AM / 3 years ago

Nine miners trapped after Turkish mine collapse: media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Nine miners were trapped in a Turkish coal mine in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak on Tuesday after part of the structure collapsed, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

It said the privately owned mine was in Zonguldak’s Dilaver district and rescue workers had gone to the scene. Other media carried a similar report but no further details were available.

The incident occurred three months after Turkey’s biggest industrial disaster in which 301 people died after a fire broke out at a mine in Soma, 480 km (300 miles) southwest of Istanbul.

The Soma disaster prompted widespread criticism of the government for leasing mines to parts of the private sector close to the ruling party and accusations that repeated warnings about workers’ safety were ignored.

The government rejected those accusations and said regular inspections were carried out at the mine and no irregularities had been detected.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.