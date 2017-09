An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was trapped in, in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa early May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The death toll in this week’s mining accident in western Turkey is unlikely to be more than 302 people, Turkey’s Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Friday.

A maximum of 18 people are still in the coal mine, Yildiz told reporters in televised comments on the country’s deadliest ever mine disaster.