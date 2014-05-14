U.S. offers assistance to Turkey after mine disaster

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States offered assistance to the Turkish government on Wednesday after a mine disaster that killed at least 238 people.

The explosion and fire at a mine in Soma, Turkey, is likely to be Turkey’s worst ever industrial disaster.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey today in the wake of a coal mine explosion in Soma in which some 200 have been killed and hundreds more remain trapped,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

Carney said Turkey is a close friend and ally of the United States.

“We are ready to assist the Turkish government if necessary and we will continue to stand together in this time of tragedy,” he said.