Three suspects remanded in custody in Turkey mine investigation

SOMA, Turkey (Reuters) - A Turkish court ruled on Sunday to keep three suspects in custody out of 25 people detained on a provisional charge of “causing multiple deaths” in last week’s mine disaster, the prosecutor in charge of the case said.

Prosecutor Bekir Sahiner told reporters an initial report on the possible causes of the accident, in which 301 people died, indicated that the fire could have been triggered by coal heating up after it came into contact with the air.