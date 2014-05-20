FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers in Turkish mining town down tools, demand safety inspections
#World News
May 20, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Workers in Turkish mining town down tools, demand safety inspections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOMA, Turkey (Reuters) - The main labor union in a Turkish town hit by the nation’s worst mining disaster called on thousands of workers to down tools on Tuesday at mines in the region until the sites had been properly inspected.

“We want the mining affairs directorate inspectors to carry out inspections and we will walk out until this has been done,” Tamer Kucukgencay, regional head of the Maden-Is labor union, told reporters.

He said the decision affected 3,200 mine workers around the town of Soma. Monday was a public holiday in Turkey and miners have not yet returned to work.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Janet Lawrence

