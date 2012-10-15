Turkey expects Iran oil sanctions' exemption to continue: minister

IZMIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkey expects its six-month exemption from U.S. financial sanctions because of its cut in Iranian oil purchases to continue after December, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday.

He also said Turkey had started to purchase more crude oil from Saudi Arabia and Russia. The United States announced in June that it would exempt India, South Korea, Turkey and four other countries from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian oil.