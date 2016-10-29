FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Turkish opposition lawmaker injured in armed attack: media
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 29, 2016 / 5:08 PM / in 10 months

Turkish opposition lawmaker injured in armed attack: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A deputy leader and lawmaker from Turkey's main opposition party was shot in the leg in the western province of Aydin by an unidentified assailant, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Saturday.

Bulent Tezcan from Republican Peoples' Party (CHP) was attacked at a restaurant in his electoral constituency, Haberturk said. He was taken to a hospital in the province but his injuries were not life threatening.

The motives of the gunman was not immediately clear but witnesses at the scene told Turkish broadcasters that after firing at Tezcan, the assailant chanted and fled. Police have identified him and are working to capture him.

The attack comes two months after the convoy of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of CHP, came under an attack by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group. Kilicdaroglu had escaped unharmed while three soldiers were injured in an exchange of fire.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.