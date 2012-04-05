FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast on Iraq Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline shuts oil flows
April 5, 2012 / 6:49 AM / 6 years ago

Blast on Iraq Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline shuts oil flows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - An explosion on one of the two pipelines bringing crude from Kirkuk in Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean led to a large fire on Thursday, shutting oil flows on that pipe, a Turkish energy official said.

A Turkish security official meanwhile said there were three near simultaneous explosions at separate points along the pipeline in the Idil area of Turkey’s Sirnak province, close to the border with Iraq. Kurdish separatist militants are active in the area.

Reporting by Jonathan Hemming; editing by James Jukwey

