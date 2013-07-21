Jailed Kurdish rebel leader says peace process still on track

ANKARA (Reuters) - Jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan said on Sunday that a peace process to end three decades of conflict was still continuing with all “seriousness”, but that Ankara needed to take concrete steps before parliament opens in October.

There has been a rise in violence in Turkey’s southeast in recent weeks, and Ocalan’s militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Friday issued what it said was a “final warning” to Turkey to take steps to advance the process.