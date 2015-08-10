Two attackers killed after blast at Istanbul police station - Dogan news agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two attackers were killed in an exchange of fire with police after an explosion at a police station in the Istanbul neighborhood of Sultanbeyli which injured at least 10 people, the Dogan news agency said on Monday.

Istanbul police headquarters confirmed in a statement that three police officers and seven civilians were wounded in the blast, but gave no death toll.

(This story has been corrected to make clear that two attackers were killed, not three)