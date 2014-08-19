FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dozens more Turkish police detained as wiretapping probe widens
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 19, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Dozens more Turkish police detained as wiretapping probe widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the party headquarters in Ankara August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Dozens more police officers were detained in Turkey on Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged spying and the illegal wiretapping of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his inner circle, local media reported.

At least 20 police officers were detained in 13 provinces across the country, Turkey’s state-run TRT channel reported.

Over the last month, around 50 police officers have been remanded in custody pending charges that they formed a criminal organization and bugged phones, part of what Erdogan describes as a “parallel state” which plotted against him.

The latest detentions came after Erdogan won the country’s first direct presidential election on Aug. 10. He has vowed his battle against the Islamic cleric he accuses of masterminding the “parallel state” will intensify once he takes office.

Erdogan accuses the U.S.-based cleric, Fethullah Gulen, of using his network of followers, who have influence in the police, judiciary and other institutions, to try to oust him. Gulen denies plotting against the state.

Related Coverage

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.