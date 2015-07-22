Two Turkish police officers found shot dead in southeastern city

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Two Turkish police officers were found shot dead on Wednesday in the Syrian border town of Ceylanpinar, security sources said, two days after a suicide bombing in the region killed 32 people.

It was not immediately clear whether the killings were politically motivated, the provincial governor in Sanliurfa was quoted as telling broadcaster NTV.

The two officers were found dead with bullet wounds to the head in the house they shared, the security sources said on condition of anonymity.

Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party lawmaker Ziya Caliskan, who represents Sanliurfa, said the incident did not appear to be “terror-related”, citing local sources.

Ceylanpinar is located on the border some 160 km (100 miles) away from the predominantly Kurdish town of Suruc, where a bomb attack blamed on the Islamic State on Monday killed mostly university-age activists who had traveled to the area to help rebuild the Syrian town of Kobani.

Kobani was besieged by Islamic State militants until January and has been a rallying point for Turkey’s Kurdish minority.