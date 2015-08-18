Turkey's AK Party confirms Davutoglu to relinquish mandate to form new government

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will relinquish the mandate to form a new government after failing to find a junior coalition partner, ruling AK Party spokesman Besir Atalay confirmed on Tuesday.
Atalay also said the AKP would hold a party congress on Sept. 12. The meeting, which would come ahead of an expected snap election, could be critical to the party’s strategy for that vote.
