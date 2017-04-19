FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's electoral board rejects referendum appeals: statement
#World News
April 19, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 4 months ago

Turkey's electoral board rejects referendum appeals: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's High Electoral Board rejected on Wednesday appeals to from the main opposition parties to annul the referendum granting President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, the board said in a statement.

Opposition parties including the main opposition CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP had called on the electoral board to annul Sunday's vote, which was narrowly won by the "Yes" camp, because unstamped ballot papers were included.

"HDP, CHP and Vatan Party appeals regarding the April 16 referendum were discussed separately and as a result of evaluations, the appeals were rejected with 10 votes against and 1 vote in favor," the electoral board said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

