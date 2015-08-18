Turkish main opposition to reject election govt if Kurdish party not involved

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will not take part in an interim power-sharing government ahead of early elections if the pro-Kurdish opposition HDP declines to do so, a senior CHP official said on Tuesday.

“If HDP doesn’t offer members to that election government, we will... not offer members either,” CHP deputy group chairman Engin Altay told Reuters.

Turkey is likely to hold early elections after Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu failed to broker a coalition with opposition parties following weeks of talks.