Turkish prime minister says to begin coalition talks next week
#World News
July 9, 2015 / 9:38 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish prime minister says to begin coalition talks next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday he will begin talks next week with all political parties on forming a coalition government after a June election deprived his party of a parliamentary majority.

In a speech to his party group in parliament, Davutoglu said he expected President Tayyip Erdogan to give him a mandate later in the day to form a government. The ruling AK Party failed to win a parliamentary majority for the first time since 2002.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan

