Turkish PM says coalition talks with main opposition CHP still at early stage

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday that potential coalition talks with the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) were still at an early stage and that negotiations would continue this week.
Talks with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which has previously opted out of a potential coalition government, are also still underway, Davutoglu said at a gathering of his party’s provincial heads.
