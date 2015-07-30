FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM says coalition talks with main opposition CHP still at early stage
July 30, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM says coalition talks with main opposition CHP still at early stage

Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a news conference at his ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday that potential coalition talks with the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) were still at an early stage and that negotiations would continue this week.

Talks with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which has previously opted out of a potential coalition government, are also still underway, Davutoglu said at a gathering of his party’s provincial heads.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk,; Editing by Nick Tattersall

