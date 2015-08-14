Head of Turkey's nationalist party says has hopes of coalition: NTV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The head of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said the country should not be left without a government and that he held some hope of a coalition being formed, broadcaster NTV said on Friday.

“I have some hope (of a coalition), even if it is small,” NTV quoted Devlet Bahceli as saying.

Bahceli is due to meet with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Monday after Davutoglu’s ruling AKP failed to form a coalition with the main opposition party.