7 months ago
Erdogan says early Turkish election not desirable, but not unthinkable
#World News
January 13, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 7 months ago

Erdogan says early Turkish election not desirable, but not unthinkable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday early elections would not be out of the question if parliament becomes unable to do its job, as lawmakers debate constitutional changes which would introduce a full presidential system.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Erdogan said he had always been against early elections and he hoped the constitutional reform talks would be completed this week.

Parliament approved key articles of the reform package in an initial vote, bringing the executive presidency sought by Erdogan a step closer.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ayse Sarioglu and Daren Butler

