7 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan plans to act rapidly on constitutional reform bill
#World News
January 25, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 7 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan plans to act rapidly on constitutional reform bill

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the opening ceremony of Eurasia Tunnel in Istanbul, Turkey, December 20, 2016.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he would act rapidly on a constitutional bill boosting his powers that was passed by parliament last week and which he must approve before it can go to a referendum.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference during a visit to Madagascar in comments broadcast on Turkish television.

The referendum on constitutional reform is expected to be held in April. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier on Wednesday the date would be announced this week.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by David Dolan

