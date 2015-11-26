FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan calls for new constitution to include more powerful presidency
November 26, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan calls for new constitution to include more powerful presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed his call to parliament to draft a new constitution that will grant his office greater executive powers, arguing it better suits affluent nations.

“Look at the world. Almost all developed nations either have a presidential system or a half-presidential system,” Erdogan said in a speech to local administrators. “Preparations for a new constitution must be bravely carried out (so that) we can present it to the people to decide upon.”

Erdogan blamed four successive elections for slowing economic growth, increasing unemployment and keeping interest rates high.

Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
