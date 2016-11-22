FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's nationalist opposition: AKP's constitutional change bill reasonable
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2016 / 8:04 AM / a year ago

Turkey's nationalist opposition: AKP's constitutional change bill reasonable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli addresses his party MPs during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - The leader of Turkey’s nationalist opposition said on Tuesday his party views the ruling AK Party’s proposed bill to change the constitution as reasonable, indicating support of legislation likely to give President Tayyip Erdogan more power.

Speaking at a weekly parliamentary group meeting, Devlet Bahceli also said there were several points in the proposal that would require consultations between the two parties, but that these could be overcome.

The AK Party’s bill plans to expand the powers of the presidency, in line with Erdogan’s long-standing ambition to establish an executive presidency. The bill is likely to be brought forward for a referendum, which the nationalist opposition has said it would not oppose.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.