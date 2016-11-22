Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli addresses his party MPs during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA The leader of Turkey's nationalist opposition said on Tuesday his party views the ruling AK Party's proposed bill to change the constitution as reasonable, indicating support of legislation likely to give President Tayyip Erdogan more power.

Speaking at a weekly parliamentary group meeting, Devlet Bahceli also said there were several points in the proposal that would require consultations between the two parties, but that these could be overcome.

The AK Party's bill plans to expand the powers of the presidency, in line with Erdogan's long-standing ambition to establish an executive presidency. The bill is likely to be brought forward for a referendum, which the nationalist opposition has said it would not oppose.

