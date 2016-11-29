Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkey's ruling AK Party is close to finalising its proposal on constitutional reform and will meet with the nationalist opposition one more time to iron out the details, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in a speech in parliament on Tuesday.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said earlier he believed the bill - which would pave the way for the executive presidency long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan - could be sent to the constitutional commission once "one or two" issues are overcome.

After the commission stage, the bill would be put to parliament's general assembly which will vote on whether to take the issue to a referendum.

