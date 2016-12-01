FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Turkey may hold constitution referendum in early summer of 2017: PM
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 9 months ago

Turkey may hold constitution referendum in early summer of 2017: PM

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey may hold referendum on constitutional change including a more powerful executive presidency at start of summer next year, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with nationalist opposition leader Devlet Bahceli, Yildirim said the ruling AK Party was planning to present to parliament its constitutional change proposal next week. He added that the changes will allow the president to retain ties with his political party.

Erdogan has long sought constitutional change to strengthen what had been in the past a largely ceremonial position. To achieve the majority needed in parliament to trigger a referendum on the issue, the AKP needs the support of nationalist MHP.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.