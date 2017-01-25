FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Turkey to announce date of constitutional referendum this week: PM Yildirim
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 25, 2017 / 9:19 AM / 7 months ago

Turkey to announce date of constitutional referendum this week: PM Yildirim

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016.Umit Bektas - RTX2SH3M

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's high electoral board is expected to announce the date this week of a referendum on constitutional changes that would extend the powers of the presidency, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

The referendum is likely to be held sometime between April 1 and April 20, Yildirim told a meeting of officials from the ruling AK Party.

"I believe the president will approve it this week and a concrete date will be set," he said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Nick Tattersall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.