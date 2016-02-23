Turkish PM Davutoglu says remains determined to forge new constitution

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party remains determined to forge a new constitution and a cross-party parliamentary commission which collapsed last week after the opposition walked out should continue work, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

The main opposition CHP pulled out of the commission, meant to draft the new constitution, in protest at attempts by the AKP to strengthen the role of the presidency, something keenly sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.