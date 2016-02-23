FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM Davutoglu says remains determined to forge new constitution
February 23, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM Davutoglu says remains determined to forge new constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party remains determined to forge a new constitution and a cross-party parliamentary commission which collapsed last week after the opposition walked out should continue work, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

The main opposition CHP pulled out of the commission, meant to draft the new constitution, in protest at attempts by the AKP to strengthen the role of the presidency, something keenly sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

