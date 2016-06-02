Turkish PM says solution to political impasse is ballot box

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday his ruling AK Party aimed to push through constitutional change for a presidential system through parliament, but would turn to the ballot box if there was political impasse on the issue.

In a speech to officials from the party, Yildirim said the AKP's biggest duty was to create a new constitution. President Tayyip Erdogan seeks an executive presidency with strong powers akin to those of the U.S. and French heads of state.