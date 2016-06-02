FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkish PM says solution to political impasse is ballot box
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 2, 2016 / 7:02 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM says solution to political impasse is ballot box

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks to the media during a visit in the Turkish-administered northern part of Cyprus, June 1, 2016.Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday his ruling AK Party aimed to push through constitutional change for a presidential system through parliament, but would turn to the ballot box if there was political impasse on the issue.

In a speech to officials from the party, Yildirim said the AKP's biggest duty was to create a new constitution. President Tayyip Erdogan seeks an executive presidency with strong powers akin to those of the U.S. and French heads of state.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.