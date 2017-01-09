FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Turkish police fire tear gas at protest against stronger presidency
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 9, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 7 months ago

Turkish police fire tear gas at protest against stronger presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of people outside parliament on Monday protesting against planned changes to the constitution that would expand the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) as well as several non-governmental organizations and lawyers' associations were among those who had called for the protest in the capital Ankara.

Many of the protesters were forced back by police along a main road away from the gates to the parliament compound, a Reuters witness said.

Parliament is due later on Monday to begin debating the planned constitutional overhaul, which would introduce an executive presidential system. The draft is expected to pass in parliament, which is dominated by the ruling AK Party, before being put to a referendum in the spring.

Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.