No discussion to scrap Turkish constitution's secular principle, says commission head

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s draft constitution retains the precept of secularism and the ruling AK Party has not discussed removing it, the head of the constitutional commission told reporters on Tuesday.
Mustafa Sentop made his comments after parliamentary speaker Ismail Kahraman, also from the AKP, said late on Monday that Muslim Turkey needs a religious constitution and that secularism, a founding principle for the modern republic, should be dropped.
Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall