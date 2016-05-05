FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Davutoglu calls on ruling AK Party to remain united
#World News
May 5, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Davutoglu calls on ruling AK Party to remain united

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a news conference at his ruling AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on the ruling AK Party on Thursday to avoid any splits after announcing he would not stand again as its leader, saying he would never utter a word against President Tayyip Erdogan.

After a meeting of the party’s executive committee, Davutoglu said in a speech in Ankara that he did not intend under current circumstances to run for the AKP leadership at an extraordinary congress which he announced for May 22.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

