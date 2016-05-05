Turkey's Davutoglu calls on ruling AK Party to remain united

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on the ruling AK Party on Thursday to avoid any splits after announcing he would not stand again as its leader, saying he would never utter a word against President Tayyip Erdogan.

After a meeting of the party’s executive committee, Davutoglu said in a speech in Ankara that he did not intend under current circumstances to run for the AKP leadership at an extraordinary congress which he announced for May 22.