Turkish prime minister says prefers election as 'soon as possible'
August 13, 2015 / 2:24 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish prime minister says prefers election as 'soon as possible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday he would prefer an election to be held “as soon as possible”, after his AK Party failed to form a coalition government with the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Davutoglu also told a news conference the perception that President Tayyip Erdogan did not want a coalition was “completely false”.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses in Ankara; Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by David Dolan

