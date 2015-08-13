Turkish prime minister says prefers election as 'soon as possible'

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday he would prefer an election to be held “as soon as possible”, after his AK Party failed to form a coalition government with the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).
Davutoglu also told a news conference the perception that President Tayyip Erdogan did not want a coalition was “completely false”.
