Turkish PM to stand unopposed to remain leader of ruling party: spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will stand unopposed for the re-election to the leadership of the ruling AKP when the party holds its congress on Saturday, party spokesman Besir Atalay said on Friday.

Davutoglu was hand-picked to take over as AKP head when Tayyip Erdogan ascended to the presidency last year. He has endured a torrid time however, overseeing the party’s loss of its majority in June general elections, and failing to negotiate a subsequent coalition.