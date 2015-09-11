FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM to stand unopposed to remain leader of ruling party: spokesman
September 11, 2015

Turkish PM to stand unopposed to remain leader of ruling party: spokesman

Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses the audience during a conference in Ankara, Turkey, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will stand unopposed for the re-election to the leadership of the ruling AKP when the party holds its congress on Saturday, party spokesman Besir Atalay said on Friday.

Davutoglu was hand-picked to take over as AKP head when Tayyip Erdogan ascended to the presidency last year. He has endured a torrid time however, overseeing the party’s loss of its majority in June general elections, and failing to negotiate a subsequent coalition.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses, writing by Jonny Hogg, editing by Ece Toksabay

