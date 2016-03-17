Turkey's parliament should lift immunity from prosecution for all parties: PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Thursday proposed parliament lift the immunity from prosecution for all lawmakers and collectively review the 506 outstanding dossiers.

Parliament must look at the dossiers in one session in order to prevent delays to legislation required by the European Union to win visa liberalization with the bloc, Davutoglu told a business group in comments broadcast live.

Lawmakers are expected to debate stripping immunity for members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the third-biggest party which has Kurdish origins, over comments they have made on security operations in the largely Kurdish southeast.

Davutoglu also said security measures have been taken in Ankara, as well as Istanbul and across the country, following this week’s car-bomb attack that killed 37 people in the capital.