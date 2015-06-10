Turkish PM vows to pursue peace with Kurds, whatever coalition outcome

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party will pursue a peace process with Kurdish militants for as long as possible, whatever the outcome of coalition negotiations with opposition parties, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

The AKP lost its parliamentary majority in an election on Sunday, forcing it to consider a coalition. One of its possible junior partners, the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has long been opposed to the Kurdish peace process.