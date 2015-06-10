FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2015 / 4:55 PM / in 2 years

Turkish PM vows to pursue peace with Kurds, whatever coalition outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party will pursue a peace process with Kurdish militants for as long as possible, whatever the outcome of coalition negotiations with opposition parties, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

The AKP lost its parliamentary majority in an election on Sunday, forcing it to consider a coalition. One of its possible junior partners, the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has long been opposed to the Kurdish peace process.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

