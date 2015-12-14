FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey could hold separate referenda on constitution, presidential system: PM
December 14, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey could hold separate referenda on constitution, presidential system: PM

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a meeting with representatives of foreign media in Istanbul, Turkey, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey may hold two separate referenda on whether to adopt a new constitution, and a proposed move to an executive presidential system, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday.

Speaking on A Haber TV, Davutoglu said he would begin talks with the opposition next week on a new constitution and a possible move away from the current parliamentary system, and that the government would provide a peaceful environment for discussions.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for an executive presidency that would give him greater powers, something opposition parties strongly oppose.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by David Dolan

