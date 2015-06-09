FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM resigns in procedural step, stays in post until new government formed
June 9, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM resigns in procedural step, stays in post until new government formed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu resigned on Tuesday in a procedural move after a parliamentary election but will remain in his post until a new government is formed, President Tayyip Erdogan’s office said in a statement.

Davutoglu’s ruling AK Party lost its majority in Sunday’s vote, forcing it to either form a coalition government with an opposition party, a process that could take weeks, or try to go it alone in a minority government.

Erdogan is expected to officially ask Davutoglu to form the new government once the final results are published by electoral authorities, which may not be until next week.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay/Jonny Hogg

