Turkish PM says open to all options in forming new government

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday all options would be on the table as his ruling AK Party seeks to form a new government after losing its parliamentary majority in weekend elections.

In an interview on state broadcaster TRT, Davutoglu, who is also leader of the AKP, said defining red lines before coalition talks had even started would be “against the nature of politics”.

“Nobody can declare red lines in the name of the AK Party,” he said.