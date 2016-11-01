Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, August 2, 2016. Hakan Goktepe/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkey could draft a "limited measure" to bring back the death penalty if a political compromise could be reached on the issue, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Following the July 15 failed coup, crowds have repeatedly called for the re-introduction of capital punishment and President Tayyip Erdogan has said he would approve it if parliament voted for it.

Turkey formally abandoned the death penalty in 2002 as part of its European Union accession process. It had not used capital punishment since 1984. EU officials have warned that a re-introduction of the death penalty could spell an end to Turkey's talks to join the bloc.

Yildirim, speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament, said the death penalty was an issue of constitutional change and required compromise. He did not elaborate on what kind of compromise would be needed.

He also said that any measure on the death penalty would not be applied retroactively.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan)