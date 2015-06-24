FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turks unlikely to change their vote for snap election: pollster
June 24, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Turks unlikely to change their vote for snap election: pollster

Turkey's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling AK Party (AKP) Ahmet Davutoglu takes his oath at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turks are unlikely to change their vote in any snap election soon, pollsters said on Wednesday, even after the June 7 election deprived parliament of a single-party government and raised the possibility of coalition politics.

Analysts, politicians and at least one previous poll have suggested the governing AK Party would win stronger support in the case of a snap election, citing wide discomfort in the electorate with the prospect of a coalition government.

However, according to the results of a survey by a major polling firm carried out during the week following the June 7 vote, support for AKP stood at 41.6 percent, compared to the 40.7 percent it received at the election.

“People have not regretted their choices at the ballot box,” said Ozer Sencar, head of the Metropoll Research Center, which carried out the survey. “It is currently not true that the AK Party would attain a simple majority at the case of an early election.”

Turkish pollster MAK said last week that the AK Party would regain its overall parliamentary majority with 44 percent support if a snap election were to be held.

President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to formally ask Prime Minister and AKP leader Ahmet Davutoglu next week to try to form a coalition. If Davutoglu fails, Erdogan could then ask the second-biggest party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), to try to establish a working government.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Dolan

