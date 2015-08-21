Turkey to hold snap election on Nov 1: Erdogan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will hold a snap election on November 1 and an interim government will be formed in the meantime, if necessary with members from outside parliament, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Erdogan will ask Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu early next week to form the temporary power-sharing government, senior officials said, after weeks of efforts to agree a coalition with opposition parties ahead of an Aug. 23 deadline failed.